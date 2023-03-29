Section
New electricity rates won't be lowered
published : 29 Mar 2023 at 09:15

newspaper section: News

A uniform electricity rate of 4.77 baht/unit for both households and businesses from May through August cannot be lowered, Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Panmeechaow said on Tuesday.

The new rate caused a stir as the government earlier promised to maintain the rate for household users at 4.72 baht per unit.

Mr Supattanapong said the rate has been reviewed by the Office of the Energy Regulatory Commission (OERC).

The current power tariff rates, applicable from January to April 2023, are 5.33 baht per unit for businesses, up 13% from the previous record high of 4.72 baht per unit, and 4.72 baht per unit for households. OERC decided to use a single power tariff rate for both households and businesses after April.

He said there is not much the caretaker government can do but promised to ask the cabinet to consider hardship alleviation, especially for vulnerable groups whose electricity use does not exceed 300 units per month.

