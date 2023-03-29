Chula gets nod as EEC panel head

Section
Thailand
published : 29 Mar 2023 at 10:17

writer: Post Reporters

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has endorsed the appointment of Chula Sukmanop, the former head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), as secretary-general of the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee (EECPC).

Mr Chula was appointed by the EECPC board to the secretary-general post in late December last year. His appointment was not officially approved by Gen Prayut until March 24.

Mr Chula was earlier removed as inspector-general of the Transport Ministry to facilitate his move to the committee secretary-general post.

Among his working priorities as the new EECPC secretary-general are to continue to push for the high-speed train project linking Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports.

