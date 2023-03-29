Kamnan's assistant murdered in Pattani

Bullet holes pepper the driver's door and passenger-side window of the pickup truck in which an assistant tambon chief was slain, outside a construcion company warehouse in Sai Buri district, Pattani, on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: Gunmen murdered a tambon chief's assistant as he and his wife left a construction company warehouse in Sai Buri district on Wednesday morning.

The attack occurred about 6.15am, Pol Col Chalermchai Phetkas, the Sai Buri police chief, said.

Hammuesa Waeyuso, 50, an assistant to the kamnan of tambon Tabing in Sai Buri district, and his wife Kada were leaving the Johkuyae Company warehouse in their pickup truck.

Four men arrived on two motorcycles as Hammuesa stopped so his wife could shut the warehouse gate. Two of them opened fire with assault rifles. Hammuesa was hit many times while returning fire with a pistol. The four men fled, leaving about 20 spent rifle cartridges at the scene.

Hammuesa was severely wounded and was rushed to Sai Buri Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police were investigating.