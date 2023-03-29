Man charged after painting protest message on Wat Phra Kaew wall

Two police rush to arrest a young man using black paint to write and then cross out the number 112 on the wall of the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, or Wat Phra Kaew, in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district on Tuesday evening. (Capture from video)

A 24-year-old man arrested for spray-painting the number 112 on the wall of the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok on Tuesday evening has been hit with police charges carrying up to seven years in prison.

The number 112 is used by protesters in referring to Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese majeste law under which many of them have been charged and they want revoked.

Suttawee Soikham, a native of Khon Kaen, was seen by two police officers about 5.40pm using black spray to paint and then cross out the number 112 on the wall outside the temple, properly named Wat Phra Kaew, in the grounds of the Grand Palace, on Na Phra Lan Road in Phra Nakhon district. He also painted an anarchy symbol.

He was immediately arrested and taken to Metropolitan Police Division 6 for questioning.

A video of him painting the numbers was posted on social media.

Police said Mr Suttawee was a freelance artist and a member of the Free Artist movement.

On Wednesday, police pressed two charges against him - violating the Cleanliness Act, which carries a penalty of up to one month in prison and/or fine of 10,000 baht, and a charge under Section 32 of the Ancient Monuments Act, which provides for a prison term of up to seven years and/or fine up to 700,000 baht.

He was reported to have been taken to the Bangkok Criminal Court on Wednesday, when police applied to detain him for a further 12 days.

Pol Col Naphatphong Kositsuriyamanee, chief of Phra Ratchawang station, said patrols had been increased around the Temple of the Emerald Buddha and the Grand Palace to prevent any recurrence of the incident.

When asked about the incident on Wednesday, army chief Gen Narongphan Jitkaewthae said anyone who breaks the law should be held accountable.

The army chief said he could not prohibit people's thinking but laws must be respected, including those relating to ancient monuments. The temple was a sacred place, revered by Thai people. Good people would not want to deface it.

In response to a reporter's question, he confirmed soldiers were guarding the grounds of the Grand Palace and other important places.

The young man, identified later as Suttawee Soikham, is arrested after spray-painting the number 112 on the wall of Wat Phra Kaew on Tuesday evening. (Capture from video)