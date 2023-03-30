TAT festival targets four key regions

An elephant splashes water during a procession as part of the Songkran celebrations at Safari World in April last year. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will run a series of events dubbed "Water Festival 2023" in four regions between April 13 and 16, 2023, in conjunction with Thai Beverage Public Co Ltd (ThaiBev) and other partners.

Suraphon Svetasreni, chairman of the organising committee, said on Wednesday that the events are also being supported by the Culture Ministry, Royal Thai Navy, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), private and government networks, as well local communities.

Mr Suraphon said the goal is to promote traditional culture and elevate the community while gunning to have Thailand's Songkran festival added to Unesco's intangible cultural heritage list.

The events will be organised in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Lamphun in the North, Udon Thani and Khon Kaen in the Northeast, and Phuket in the South.

In Bangkok, they will take place at landmarks along the Chao Phraya, including Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram, Asiatique, the Lhong 1919 Riverside Heritage Destination and Tha Suksayam.

A procession of Buddha images along the river will be among the highlights, along with ancient markets and other forms of entertainment.

The Chao Phraya Express Boat will offer free rides at 11 piers from 8.30am to 5pm.

Up North, festivities, including Lanna crafts workshops, will take place at the Ancient House Chiang Mai on Charoen Pratet Road.

In Lamphun, the event will take place at Phra That Hari Phun Chai, with a procession of Buddha images, musical and choral performances and a community market among the highlights.

Traditional Songkran activities will take place at Wat Sa Kaeo and Ban Chiang in Udon Thani and Wat Chaisi in Khon Kaen.

Phuket will arrange activities at Wat Maikhao on April 13 and Phuket Old Town from April 15 to 16.