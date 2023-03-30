Rights of autistic people promoted

People with autism spectrum visit the Bangkok Post and showcase their artistic creations which will be displayed at the campaign event to mark World Autism Awareness Day on Sunday. Pornprom Satrabhaya

The rights of people with autism and ways to improve their education opportunities will take centre stage during an upcoming discussion to raise public awareness about the condition, says the organiser of the event.

Two seminars are being organised at the Palazzo Bangkok Hotel on Ratchadaphisek Road on Saturday, said the Autistic Thai Foundation (ATF).

A campaign to increase public awareness about autism will get underway at the ATF in Taling Chan district on Sunday, which marks World Autism Awareness Day.

The event is being run by the ATF, the Autism Parents Association in Thailand, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the Department of Mental Health, the Charoen Pokphand Group and True Corp.

The public and private sectors have banded together to promote awareness of the rights of those living with the condition.

The event on April 2 will exhibit the works of autistic people and the Autism Parents Association in Thailand.

World Autism Awareness Day 2023 will be live-streamed on ATF's Facebook page.