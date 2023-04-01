Section
Krabi cave art hints at old rituals
Thailand
General

Krabi cave art hints at old rituals

Images found on island in southern province believed to have been created by sea folk

published : 1 Apr 2023 at 19:52

writer: Post Reporters

A prehistoric cave painting on Koh La Pu Le in Krabi dates back between 3,000 and 5,000 years. (Photo: Niwat Wattanayamanaporn)
A prehistoric cave painting on Koh La Pu Le in Krabi dates back between 3,000 and 5,000 years. (Photo: Niwat Wattanayamanaporn)

A prehistoric cave painting has been found on Koh La Pu Le in Krabi, dating back between 3,000 and 5,000 years. Archaeologists said the cave could have been used for a ritual practice by ancient sea folk.

A group of archaeologists and students from Silpakorn University led by Niwat Wattanayamanaporn, a volunteer for the Fine Arts Department, recently visited the cave to conduct a survey. The island is 2 kilometres off the coast of Ko Lanta in the southern province, or a 15-minute boat ride.

Mr Niwat said the cave has cliff shelters and tunnels suitable for temporary habitation and the practice of rituals. The group found two locations of cave paintings on the eastern and western cliff shelters.

Both depict stories of sea-based lifestyles and religious practices. They include masked humans, half-human creatures, people on boats, animals and geometric objects, Mr Niwat said.

In a related development, prehistoric human skeletons were found recently in a rice field in the northeastern province of Khon Kaen, according to the Regional Office of Fine Arts.

Dusit Tummakorn, director of the office’s archaeology division, said the skeletons could be 1,500 to 2,500 years old.

Archaeologists also found shards of earthenware and clay anvils from test pits. Mr Dusit said they hope to unearth more artefacts as they continue the survey.

(Photo: Niwat Wattanayamanaporn)

