Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Chiang Mai hospitals overflow with pollution sufferers
Thailand
General

Chiang Mai hospitals overflow with pollution sufferers

Northern province's top hospital struggles to treat everyone as persistent haze sickens thousands

published : 1 Apr 2023 at 18:11

writer: Online Reporters

Thick smog continues to blanket Muang district of Chiang Mai province. (Photo: Chiang Mai University Faculty of Medicine)
Thick smog continues to blanket Muang district of Chiang Mai province. (Photo: Chiang Mai University Faculty of Medicine)

Air pollution in Chiang Mai has reached hazardous levels, with people suffering from respiratory issues filling up local hospitals, the Chiang Mai University Faculty of Medicine reports.

Consistently high PM2.5 levels in the northern province have led to many residents seeking medical attention for respiratory illnesses, including asthma and inflammation.

A total of 12,671 patients sought treatment for respiratory problems between Jan 1 and March 31, the 1,400-bed Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital reported on Saturday.

The facility said it has not been able to treat a significant number of people due to congestion of its inpatient wing.

Nationwide, the number of patients with air pollution-related diseases in hospitals totalled 1.73 million between Jan 1 and March 19, figures from the Ministry of Public Health showed earlier.

A map of Chiang Mai shows air quality readings as of Saturday morning. (PR Chiang Mai)

So far, provincial officials have acknowledged that air pollution and forest fires remain a major concern, as many areas have been shrouded in smog for weeks and a distinct odour of smoke has persisted.

Although efforts are continuing to quell forest fires in Doi Suthep-Pui National Park, authorities reported that hot spots have continued to expand in recent days.

According to Iqair.com, Chiang Mai was reported to have an air quality index (AQI) of 216 on Saturday afternoon and remained the world’s most polluted city, followed by Guangzhou in China and Hanoi in Vietnam.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Krabi cave art hints at old rituals

A prehistoric cave painting has been found on Koh La Pu Le in Krabi, dating back between 3,000 and 5,000 years. Archaeologists said the cave could have been used for a ritual practice by ancient sea folk.

19:52
Thailand

Diabetes cases up 10% in one year

More Thais are being diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension every year, says the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

19:46
Thailand

New village created after 2018 landslide

The Interior Ministry has approved the creation of a new village in Bo Klue district of Nan province, to take in residents of another village that was badly damaged by a landslide in 2018.

18:35