Diabetes cases up 10% in one year

A schoolboy buys a sweet drink near his school in Bangkok. (Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

More Thais are being diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension every year, says the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

Some 6.8 million people were diagnosed with hypertension last year, an increase of 200,000, or 3%, from the year before, said Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, the DDC director-general. Diabetes diagnoses increased by 300,000, or 10%, to 3.3 million, he said.

Diabetes and hypertension can result in chronic kidney failure, cardiac diseases and paralysis, he said.