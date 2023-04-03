Flu vaccine 'a top priority' this year

A woman receives a flu shot at the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road in 2021. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

Doctors are urging people to receive influenza vaccines to boost their immunity amid concerns that the flu is likely to rebound following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Tawee Chotpitayasunondh, president of the Influenza Foundation, said most people have been focused on how to protect themselves against Covid-19, such as by avoiding large gatherings and putting on face masks.

Both methods were effective at warding off influenza and other respiratory diseases, he said.

"As Covid-19 infections slow down and people return to normal life, influenza outbreaks are expected to return," Dr Tawee said.

Since people tended not to catch the flu during the Covid-19 pandemic, general immunity against the disease has lowered, leaving the public exposed to higher risk.

Flu also tends to spread more easily in wet and cold conditions, particularly during May-June when students return to school and may catch the virus and spread it among their families, he said.

According to the World Health Organization, the annual global flu infection rate estimated is 5–10% in adults and 20-30% in children.

Dr Tawee suggested that everyone, especially children and vulnerable groups including the elderly and those who have chronic diseases, should get vaccinated against the flu.

Dr Terapong Tantawichien, lecturer of Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University, warned about the risk of pneumonia among these groups if they catch the virus. Pregnant women, too, should also ensure they are vaccinated, he said.

In addition, Dr Terapong said flu-infected people have a greater likelihood of catching other diseases, such as Covid-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and respiratory bacterial infection.

In Thailand, he said flu-related deaths are 70 times higher among the elderly than the young.

Currently, there are two types of flu vaccines: the one designed to protect against three strains of virus provided to at-risk groups free of charge; and another that protects against four strains of the virus which is provided for medical personnel and pregnant women.