Seriously hazardous smog again in North

Firefighters control a blaze in Chiang Mai province on Saturday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

The Pollution Control Department reported 12 spots in the upper North with red-coded, seriously hazardous levels of PM2.5 on Tuesday morning, and the worst air pollution in Chiang Mai province.

The seriously hazardous levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter ranged from 92 to 218 microgrammes per cubic metre of air over 24 hours at these 12 locations as of 11am.

The readings were:

92μg/m³ in Muang district of Nan province,

97 in Hot district of Chiang Mai

100 in Mae Cham district of Chiang Mai

103 in Mae Sariang district of Mae Hong Son

110 in Muang district of Phayao

117 in Muang district of Chiang Rai

131 in Muang district of Mae Hong Son

146 in Li district of Lamphun

168 in Chiang Khong district of Chiang Rai

202 in Chalerm Prakiat district of Nan

205 in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai

218 in Chiang Dao district of Chiang Mai.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department forecast is for rainstorms in the upper part of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday and summer storms and hailstorms in the region from Thursday to Sunday.