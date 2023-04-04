Seriously hazardous smog again in North
published : 4 Apr 2023 at 11:50
writer: Online Reporters
The Pollution Control Department reported 12 spots in the upper North with red-coded, seriously hazardous levels of PM2.5 on Tuesday morning, and the worst air pollution in Chiang Mai province.
The seriously hazardous levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter ranged from 92 to 218 microgrammes per cubic metre of air over 24 hours at these 12 locations as of 11am.
The readings were:
- 92μg/m³ in Muang district of Nan province,
- 97 in Hot district of Chiang Mai
- 100 in Mae Cham district of Chiang Mai
- 103 in Mae Sariang district of Mae Hong Son
- 110 in Muang district of Phayao
- 117 in Muang district of Chiang Rai
- 131 in Muang district of Mae Hong Son
- 146 in Li district of Lamphun
- 168 in Chiang Khong district of Chiang Rai
- 202 in Chalerm Prakiat district of Nan
- 205 in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai
- 218 in Chiang Dao district of Chiang Mai.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department forecast is for rainstorms in the upper part of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday and summer storms and hailstorms in the region from Thursday to Sunday.
Air quality in Thailand on Tuesday morning. (Screenshot: IQAir)
- Keywords
- pm2.5
- air pollution
- chiang mai
- health