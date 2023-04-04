Wanted burglars arrested while enjoying Sattahip beach

Police arrest the four accused burglars at Nam Sai beach in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, on Tuesday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Four men relaxing at a beach in Sattahip district had their holiday ruined when police arrested them for the theft of safes from houses that were burgled in provinces in the East and the Northeast.

Police detectives and military police took Wisarut Phanduang, 23, Chairan Kongking, 29, Khamsing Deekhong, 40, and Chakrit Phutthasawat, 22, into custody on Tuesday at Nam Sai beach in the compound of the Royal Thai Fleet.

The four suspects were vacationing with friends, police said.

They also impounded their two vehicles - a Toyota Vios car and an Isuzu D-Max pickup truck.

Police said the men were wanted for burglary and theft under arrest warrants issued by three provincial courts.

Provincial Police Regions 2 and 4 had been hunting down the gang, wanted specifically for the theft of safes and their contents during night-time burglaries of homes in the northeastern provinces of Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima and the eastern province of Prachin Buri.

Police said the gang was believed to have been very active throughout the East and the Northeast.