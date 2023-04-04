Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Rare birds rescued at Suvarnabhumi
Thailand
General

Rare birds rescued at Suvarnabhumi

Discovery made after officials x-ray suitcase of Maldives-bound tourist

published : 4 Apr 2023 at 16:59

writer: Post Reporters

(Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)
(Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

Twenty-five birds of rare species on an international conservation list were found in a suitcase destined for the Maldives at Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday.

The suitcase belonged to a Maldivian tourist who was preparing to board Bangkok Airways Flight PG711 for Male, the capital of the Maldives, said Prasert Sonsatapornkul, director of the wild animals and plants protection division under the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation

The birds were detected when the suitcase was x-rayed by suspicious authorities at the wildlife checkpoint at the airport.

They included black kites, buffy fish owls and Malay eagle owls — all listed under the Convention on International in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and estimated to be worth about 100,000 baht in total.

Smuggling of the rare birds violates the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act of 2019, the Animal Diseases Act of 2015 and the Customs Act.

A complaint was filed with Suvarnabhumi airport police for further legal action against the smuggler. The birds were being taken to a wildlife conservation office of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

China decries Philippine-US base deal

BEIJING: China warned on Tuesday that Washington was “endangering regional peace” in a new deal with the Philippines that will result in four additional bases being used by US troops, including one near the disputed South China Sea and another not far from Taiwan.

17:35
Business

Rate cut

Truck operators will reduce freight charges by 3% on Friday, when the price of standard diesel is set to fall to 33 baht a litre at the pump.

17:10
Tech

Australia bans TikTok

Australia banned TikTok from government-issued devices, joining the growing list of nations concerned about security threats posed by the Chinese-owned social media platform.

17:08