FDA warns public of toxic hair dye

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday warned consumers that three South Korean hair-dyeing products contain cancer-causing chemicals.

The FDA said the products are Seedbee's Water Colouring Medium Brown and Seedbee's Water Colouring Wine Brown, both by Soky C&T Co Ltd, and Mielle Professional's Blondie Anne Treatment Colour Cream by JPS Cosmetics Co Ltd.

Malachi Co Ltd imports the Seedbee products, while Dimensionhair Co Ltd imports the Mielle product.

The FDA said hair dye sample lab tests showed the three products contain o-aminophenol and m-Phenylenediamine, prohibited in cosmetics.

The administration also warned the public against buying uncertified beauty products.

Cosmetics should be given Thai labels which show the details of the manufacturer, importer, ingredients, expiry date, instructions and warnings.

It said that retailers must buy the products from certified wholesalers or manufacturers.

The FDA further stated the public should visit its website or Facebook page before buying any beauty products to check a list of cosmetic brands that have been found to include prohibited substances. The list shows the name of the brand and several pictures of the products.

Complaints can be lodged to the FDA via its official Facebook page or Line Official, @FDAThai, and its hotline, 1556.