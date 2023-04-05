Section
Illegal migrants caught at Pattaya market
Thailand
published : 5 Apr 2023 at 10:14

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Migrant workers are taken into police custody at Amon Nakhon market in Pattaya, Chon Buri, on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
Migrant workers are taken into police custody at Amon Nakhon market in Pattaya, Chon Buri, on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Seven illegal migrants were arrested during a police raid on the largest fresh market in Pattaya, talad Amon Nakhon in Bang Lamung district, on Wednesday morning.

The 6am operation by Bang Lamung and immigration police and labour officials was aimed at illegal migrants working in shops at the market.

As police searched the shops, workers from Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos fled to escape arrest.

Police managed to round up 30 migrants. However, 23 were found to have work permits. The other seven had neither travel documents nor work permits.

The seven illegal migrants were taken to Bang Lamung police station and charged with illegal entry. They were to be deported after legal proceedings.

