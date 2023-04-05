Bhumjaithai eyes 30 House seats in South

Anutin sets ambitious target to nearly triple 2019 total from the region

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul leads party candidates to campaign in Muang district of Surat Thani on Wednesday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul has declared that the party aims to win 30 seats in the South in the coming election.

Mr Anutin made the pledge as he and leading party figures took the stage at a rally near the Sahathai Garden shopping centre in Muang district on Wednesday evening.

He said he felt delighted to see so many people welcoming his party. He estimated that as many as 10,000 people had turned out.

He said Surat Thani people were important to him and his party.

“In the previous election, southern constituents gave my party 11 House seats. This time, I beg you for 30 seats and let other parties share the remaining seats,” he said. “I hope that I will be able to come back here to celebrate the election victory of our MPs.”