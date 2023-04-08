Four dead in Surat Thani shooting

Police searching for suspect after incident near home of former village head

At least four people were killed in a shooting in Surat Thani on Saturday, police said, with local media reporting that officers were still searching for the suspect.

The attack started at about 5pm in Khiri Rat Nikhom district of the southern province, according to local reports.

"Four people died”, local police chief Kriangkrai Kraikaew told AFP, declining to give further details.

The shooting happened near the home of a former village head, local media reported.

Thailand has high rates of gun ownership and there has been a steady trickle of violent incidents in the past 12 months, including one of the deadliest attacks in recent history.

The kingdom was stunned in October last year after a former police sergeant murdered 36 people, 24 of them children, in Nong Bua Lam Phu.

And last month, three people were killed and another three wounded in a Phetchaburi shooting, which ended only after a 15-hour standoff.