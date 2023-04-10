Settapong appointed as new space research chief

A Bhumjaithai MP will be the next space research chief.

Vice-chairman of the House committee on communications, telecommunications, digital economy and society (DES) Settapong Malisuwan will take over as chairman of the Excellence Centre for Space Technology and Research (Ecstar).

He succeeds the president of King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), Assoc Prof Khomsan Malisee.

Ecstar operates under KMITL's International Academy of Aviation Industry (IAAI) and is set to develop the country's research properties in space, said Col Settapong.

The aim is for Thailand to be a leader and hub in Southeast Asia for space research as part of the 20-year development strategy.

He said the centre's plan is also to support startup businesses conduct studies on climate change commissioned by the Spacecraft Commission for Economic and Social Security Subcommittee.

The opening of the Space Technology Laboratory at Chiang Rai's Wiang Pa Pao district and a small in-house satellite development project will be the first projects that Col Settapong oversees as chief.

Settapong: To makeThailand a space hub

Speaking about the satellite project, Col Settapong said the centre aims to develop the country's first low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites as well as boost international cooperation with other space agencies.

One recent success has been the use of imaging from space, which has helped with the haze crisis management responses, said Col Settapong.

The pictures were mainly provided by TeroSpace, a spacecraft startup created by KMITL's alumni. "It is obvious that space cooperation helps the country in many dimensions, not only academic ones," said Col Settapong.