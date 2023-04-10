Ponzi scheme case hearing delayed

Pattanapon ‘DJ Man’ Mintakin and his singer-wife Suteewan ‘Baitoey’ Kunchorn arrive at the Department of Special Investigation in 2019 to explain their relationship with the owner of the unlicensed online broker Forex-3D, who is accused of a multi-billion-baht fraud. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) had postponed a Forex 3D Ponzi scheme prosecution hearing to May 9 after one high-profile suspect could not attend a hearing on Monday due to illness, said Kosolwat Inthujanyong, OAG’s deputy spokesman.

A group of eight suspects in the Ponzi scheme, including Pattanapon "DJ Man" Mintakin, 40, attended OAG's Department of Special Litigation on Monday for the prosecution hearing.

The group was one of the three suspect groups in the Ponzi scheme case. Daryl Cai Yonghui, a Singaporean man now incarcerated, and Adam Pogari, who fled to Hungary, are also included among this group of suspects.

The suspects, accused of obtaining loans to defraud, publicising fraud, and putting false information into a computer system, had been invited for the prosecution hearing on March 16, which was postponed to Monday.

However, by the hearing, a representative of Mr Pattanapon’s wife, Suteewan "Baitoey" Kunchorn, 35, sent a notification with a medical certificate to the prosecutor, saying that Miss Suteewan had appendicitis due to stress.

Mr Pattanapon also showed a picture of his wife being hospitalised to the media before meeting with the prosecutor, which led to the postponement.

The couple held a press conference earlier on Sunday to express their position on the Ponzi scheme trial after being included in a group of suspects.

Mr Pattanapon said he first met Apirak Kothi, the accused founder of the Ponzi scheme, two years ago, introducing himself as a fan of Mr Pattanapon’s DJ work.

Mr Pattanapon said he never joined the Ponzi scheme, saying that he contracted Mr Apirak on their shared interests in amulets and charity work.

Miss Suteewan also explained about her 990,000 baht transaction with Mr Apirak that had been found in the investigation, saying that it was mainly for buying a secondhand brand-name bag that Mr Apirak’s wife sold her.

They insisted that their wealth, which the public suspected was abnormal, was made before knowing Mr Apirak.