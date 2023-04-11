Woman, young son beaten to death in Lamphun

Police and rescue workers enter the rented room in Muang district of Lamphun on Monday night and find the bodies of a murdered Myanmar woman and her son inside. (Capture from Workpoint TV)

A Myanmar woman and her 8-year-old son were found beaten to death in a rented room in Muang district of northern Lamphun province and police view her missing husband as the prime suspect.

The dead woman, identified only as Thor, and her son were killed in a rented room at Hua Fai village Moo 3 in tambon Nong Chang Khuen. Discovery of their bodies was reported to police around 7.15pm on Monday.

Both victims sustained multiple injuries and had been beated on the head and body, and were found dead on the bed. Police said a blood-stained hammer was found near the bodies, which had begun to decompose.

Investigators said a 38-year-old Myanmar man, identified only as Thun, had rented the room with his wife Thor and her son from a previous marriage in mid-January. The couple worked at a construction site in Pa Sang district.

The man was last seen driving away in a car last Friday, telling neighbours he was sending his wife to Fang district of Chiang Mai. He had not been seen since.

The occupant of a nearby room complained of a bad odour coming from the couple’s room, with many flies outside the door, on Monday. Police were informed.

Police were tracking down the missing husband.