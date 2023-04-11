Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Woman, young son beaten to death in Lamphun
Thailand
General

Woman, young son beaten to death in Lamphun

published : 11 Apr 2023 at 12:25

writer: Online Reporters

Police and rescue workers enter the rented room in Muang district of Lamphun on Monday night and find the bodies of a murdered Myanmar woman and her son inside. (Capture from Workpoint TV)
Police and rescue workers enter the rented room in Muang district of Lamphun on Monday night and find the bodies of a murdered Myanmar woman and her son inside. (Capture from Workpoint TV)

A Myanmar woman and her 8-year-old son were found beaten to death in a rented room in Muang district of northern Lamphun province and police view her missing husband as the prime suspect.

The dead woman, identified only as Thor, and her son were killed in a rented room at Hua Fai village Moo 3 in tambon Nong Chang Khuen. Discovery of their bodies was reported to police around 7.15pm on Monday.

Both victims sustained multiple injuries and had been beated on the head and body, and were found dead on the bed. Police said a blood-stained hammer was found near the bodies, which had begun to decompose. 

Investigators said a 38-year-old Myanmar man, identified only as Thun, had rented the room with his wife Thor and her son from a previous marriage in mid-January.  The couple worked at a construction site in Pa Sang district.

The man was last seen driving away in a car last Friday, telling neighbours he was sending his wife to Fang district of Chiang Mai. He had not been seen since.

The occupant of a nearby room complained of a bad odour coming from the couple’s room, with many flies outside the door, on Monday. Police were informed.

Police were tracking down the missing husband. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Fugitive data hacker-soldier suspended from duty

The army has suspended a sergeant major who is absent without leave and is wanted by police for allegedly hacking the personal data of 55 million Thais.

13:54
Thailand

Key man in police-run gambling network arrested

Police on Tuesday morning raided 16 premises in connection with the online gambling network linked to a police inspector and arrested three suspects, including the alleged money manager.

12:49
Business

Three-year high

Consumer confidence rose for a 10th straight month in March, reaching a three-year high, boosted by a recovery in tourism and spending for the election.

12:28