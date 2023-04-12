Governor checks up on refugee care

Tak governor Somchai Kitchareanrungroj with local officials during a visit to a Myanmar refugee shelter in Mae Sot district on Sunday. Tak Provincial Public Relations Office

TAK: Local authorities have been visiting displaced people sheltering close to the border to follow up on efforts to manage refugees after clashes between ethnic groups and the Myanmar military flared up last week.

Tak governor Somchai Kitchareanrungroj, in his capacity as director of the Provincial Myanmar-Thailand Border Operations Centre, said he has been leading local officials, soldiers and personnel from non-governmental organisations, including the Provincial Red Cross Organisation to visit about 8,000 Myanmar refugees and provide them with food and drinking water.

Some are still receiving temporary shelter in Mae Ramat and Mae Sot districts, while about 1,000 have voluntarily returned to their home country as the clashes have eased.

Heavy fighting between the People's Defence Force, the Karen National Liberation Army, the Myanmar military and Border Guard forces last week forced more than 8,000 Karen villagers in Myawaddy to flee across the border into the two districts.

According to Mr Somchai, they are now under the care of soldiers and police and are receiving humanitarian support from the Red Cross.

He said he had ordered the provincial sub-district Red Cross to coordinate with related sectors to assist the refugees.

Regarding the crisis, he said only time would tell if the situation has really calmed down.

Once the dust settles, authorities will discuss how to treat the refugees, he added.

Mr Somchai urged people to ignore fake news about the crisis, given its recent proliferation.

Those who are interested can follow the news from the operation centre and the provincial public relations office's Facebook page, he added.

He also ordered local leaders to give accurate information about the refugees' status to local residents and stop them from travelling to the crisis area.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so at the sub-district Red Cross office in Mae Sot and Mae Ramat districts, said Mr Somchai.