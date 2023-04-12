Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
27 killed, 287 injured on first day of Songkran travel
Thailand
General

27 killed, 287 injured on first day of Songkran travel

published : 12 Apr 2023 at 12:28

writer: Online Reporters

Traffic was steady on the Mittraparb highway in Nong Sung district of Nakhon Ratchasima early Wednesday morning, as Songkran celebrants left Bangkok for their home provinces in the Northeast. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
Traffic was steady on the Mittraparb highway in Nong Sung district of Nakhon Ratchasima early Wednesday morning, as Songkran celebrants left Bangkok for their home provinces in the Northeast. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Twenty-seven people were killed and 287 injured in 278 road crashes on Tuesday, the first of the "seven deadly days" of the Songkran festival.

Chotnarin Kerdsom, interior deputy permanent secretary, said on Wednesday the Road Safety Centre and associated agencies reported road accidents nationwide on Tuesday.

A total of 278 road accidents were reported on the first day of the road safety campaign, causing 27 deaths and 287 injuries, Mr Chotnarin said. 

Speeding was the biggest cause of accidents (35%), followed by cutting in front of other vehicles (25%).  

Most accidents involved motorcycles (79%) and most crashes occurred on main roads (87%), followed by highways (48%).   

Pathum Thani, Phetchabun and Loei had the most road deaths, with two each. Phatthalung had the most accidents, 14,  and highest number of injuries, 18.

Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department chief Boontham Lertsukheekasem said many people were leaving Bangkok to enjoy Songkran in their home provinces and traffic was building up. He urged motorists to strictly abide by traffic rules.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Prayut defends military conscription

Caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is also defence minister, defended compulsory military conscription on Wednesday, saying it is necessary and draftees play an important role in safeguarding the country's borders.

13:11
Thailand

27 killed, 287 injured on first day of Songkran travel

Twenty-seven people were killed and 287 injured in 278 road crashes on Tuesday, the first of the "seven deadly days" of the Songkran festival.

12:28
World

Chinese scientists hold first conference to discuss building crewed moon base

Chinese scientists have held their first conference dedicated to discussing plans to build a crewed base on the moon.

11:08