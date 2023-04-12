Three drug smugglers killed in Chiang Rai firefight

Soldiers examine drugs seized at the scene of a clash that left three suspects dead in Mae Fah Luang district of Chiang Rai. (Photo: Pha Muang task force)

Three suspected drug smugglers were killed and 160,000 speed pills, 5.6kg of heroin and some raw opium were seized following an exchange of gunfire along the Thai-Myanmar border in Chiang Rai on Tuesday night.

The clash began after a military patrol spotted a group of five to seven men carrying rucksacks along the border in tambon Mae Salong Nok of Mae Fah Luang district on Tuesday night. The soldiers asked the men to stop for a search but the latter opened fire, prompting the troops to fire back. The exchange of gunfire lasted about five minutes before the men fled in darkness.

The officers sealed off the area of Doi Samsao Noi overnight and inspected the clash scene on Wednesday morning, when they found the bodies of three men. Nearby were four rucksacks containing the speed pills, heroin and 19.5kg of raw opium.

Maj Gen Suparuek Sathapornphon, commander of the Pha Muang task force, said drug smugglers often looked for opportunities during Songkran as they beliueved there would be fewer security forces on duty during the long holiday.



