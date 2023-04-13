About 12,000 Myanmar refugees left Tak

Thai officials see off Myanmar refugees who are leaving Mae Sot district of Tak province for Myawaddy on Wednesday. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

TAK: About 12,000 Myanmar refugees left this border province for their homeland in Myawaddy this week after they had taken shelter on the Thai soil over the past week, according to the Thai army.

Maj Gen Sirichan Ngathong, deputy spokeswoman of the army, said on Thursday that 89 Myanmar refugees left their shelters in tambon Mae Kasa of Mae Sot district on Wednesday.

They were the last group of 12,479 Myanmar refugees who had taken shelter at the 15 locations that Thai authorities arranged for them in Mae Sot and Mae Ramat districts since April 5.

Soldiers of the Naresuan task force continued to guard the border in both districts, Maj Gen Sirichan said.

The refugees earlier arrived when Karen rebels tried to take the Ban Tee Ko Tor area in Myanmar's Myawaddy province, located three kilometres from the Thai border.