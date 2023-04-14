Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thai, Vietnam zoos plan to save endangered cranes
Thailand
General

Thai, Vietnam zoos plan to save endangered cranes

published : 14 Apr 2023 at 04:57

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

A pair of Eastern Sarus Cranes is seen in their natural habitat. The Zoological Park Organization is partnering with the Vietnam Zoos Association to increase the population of the Eastern Sarus Crane in Vietnam, home to a large population of the birds. (Photo: Sarus Crane Reintroduction Project Thailand)
A pair of Eastern Sarus Cranes is seen in their natural habitat. The Zoological Park Organization is partnering with the Vietnam Zoos Association to increase the population of the Eastern Sarus Crane in Vietnam, home to a large population of the birds. (Photo: Sarus Crane Reintroduction Project Thailand)

The Zoological Park Organization (ZPO) has partnered with the Vietnam Zoos Association to increase the population of the Eastern Sarus Crane in Vietnam.

The agreement, signed through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), also involves cooperation from the People's Committee of Dong Thap Province in Vietnam and the International Crane Foundation.

The ZPO has been reintroducing Eastern Sarus Cranes to Thailand since 2009, with breeding and release into the natural wetlands of Buri Ram province.

"We are striving to bring them back from the brink of extinction into their natural habitat so they continue to fly in the skies," said Attapon Srihayun, director-general of the ZPO.

Mr Attapon thanked all those involved in the effort, including scientists and staff at the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant, Mahidol University, as well as those in the private sector, local agencies and people in Buri Ram.

The population of the Eastern Sarus Crane in Vietnam is still at risk of extinction, which is why the MoU aims to restore their numbers in Tram Chim National Park.

The partnership will involve breeding and transferring captive-reared juvenile Sarus Cranes from Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo for release in Vietnam, as well as training staff and developing captive-rearing facilities and a release and monitoring system.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

ASPS expects banks to post B54bn profit in Q1

The analysis department of Asia Plus Securities (ASPS) expects the eight commercial banks it covers to report a combined net profit of 54 billion baht in the first quarter of 2023, up 34% from three months earlier thanks to net interest income (NII) growth and reduced operating costs.

09:16
Business

Sugar enjoying a boost in popularity

The hot season and recovery of the tourism sector are increasing demand for sugar as people buy more food and beverages.

09:07
Thailand

El Nino ups risk of drought

People are warned to prepare for a drought due to risks posed by the El Nino phenomenon since July, resulting in less rainfall than is commonly experienced at this time of year.

08:28