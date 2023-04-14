Thai, Vietnam zoos plan to save endangered cranes

A pair of Eastern Sarus Cranes is seen in their natural habitat. The Zoological Park Organization is partnering with the Vietnam Zoos Association to increase the population of the Eastern Sarus Crane in Vietnam, home to a large population of the birds. (Photo: Sarus Crane Reintroduction Project Thailand)

The Zoological Park Organization (ZPO) has partnered with the Vietnam Zoos Association to increase the population of the Eastern Sarus Crane in Vietnam.

The agreement, signed through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), also involves cooperation from the People's Committee of Dong Thap Province in Vietnam and the International Crane Foundation.

The ZPO has been reintroducing Eastern Sarus Cranes to Thailand since 2009, with breeding and release into the natural wetlands of Buri Ram province.

"We are striving to bring them back from the brink of extinction into their natural habitat so they continue to fly in the skies," said Attapon Srihayun, director-general of the ZPO.

Mr Attapon thanked all those involved in the effort, including scientists and staff at the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant, Mahidol University, as well as those in the private sector, local agencies and people in Buri Ram.

The population of the Eastern Sarus Crane in Vietnam is still at risk of extinction, which is why the MoU aims to restore their numbers in Tram Chim National Park.

The partnership will involve breeding and transferring captive-reared juvenile Sarus Cranes from Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo for release in Vietnam, as well as training staff and developing captive-rearing facilities and a release and monitoring system.