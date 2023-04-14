American executive arrested for multimillion-dollar fraud

Police arrest the suspect at his condominium in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Thursday. (Police photo)

Police arrested a German-American executive of a transport company in the United States allegedly for taking part in embezzlement worth millions of dollars in the US before fleeing to Thailand.

Pol Maj Gen Montree Thesakhan, commander of the Crime Suppression Division, said on Friday that the foreigner was arrested at a condominium building on Lat Phrao 10 Road in Chatuchak district on Thursday for alleged embezzlement and money-laundering with other suspects. He identified the man only as Lars.

According to the commander, the Federal Bureau of Investigation earlier suspected 10 people of embezzling about US$52 million from a transport company in the US for a decade.

The FBI already arrested nine suspects while the other who was a high-level executive of the company fled to Thailand.

Mr Lars admitted he was the one who was wanted under an arrest warrant issued in the US and agreed to his extradition.