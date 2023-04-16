Thai celebrities, public figures warn of rise in new Covid cases

People celebrate the Songkran festival in front of CentralWorld shopping complext on Saturday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The public is being cautioned about the risk of contracting the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 during the Songkran period, as the subvariant is believed to have caused a surge in Covid-19 cases in India.

A warning came from Dr Thira Woratanarat, a public health expert and lecturer at the Department of Preventive and Social Medicine, Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University.

The doctor pointed to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases among actors, actresses, celebrities and politicians. He highlighted the risk of contracting the virus, especially during Songkran, when many people engage in water play and travel to visit relatives in the provinces.

"I have to thank all these people in showbiz and the media for warning the public about the remaining risk of Covid-19 infection," the doctor said.

Natthawut "Poh" Sakidjai wrote on social media that he had contracted Covid-19.

He warned them about the ongoing risk of contracting the virus, as many people seem to have become less vigilant about protecting themselves against it.

The actor said he had suffered a severe sore throat and had coughed up blood -- which kept him up all night before he was admitted to hospital for treatment and tested positive for Covid-19.

He said this was his first time getting Covid-19 since the disease emerged a few years ago.

"Covid-19 is still here and the number of new infections is high. I'm concerned about the health of elderly people who might not be aware of the risk of catching the virus during a Songkran bathing rite," said Mr Natthawut.

Mongkolkit Suksintharanon, a list MP and leader of the Thai Civilized Party, is another well-known figure who came out to warn the public about the risk of contracting Covid-19. Like Poh, he has fallen ill with the virus.

He admitted that it was his first Covid-19 infection as well.

Along with a warning, the politician posted a picture of him which showed his face had swollen up.

On Saturday alone, 58,903 new Covid-19 infections were recorded worldwide, including 313 deaths, said Dr Thira.

He added that South Korea, France, Japan, Russia and Mexico are in the world's top five countries recording the highest number of new Covid-19 infections daily.

Citing information from the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr Thira said the Omicron XBB subvariant is responsible for up to 97% of new Covid-19 infections while the XBB.1.16 subvariant is now of particular concern among international scientists.