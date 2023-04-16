Samui ferry sinks at Don Sak pier

A ferry sank at the Don Sak port in Don Sak district, Surat Thani, on Sunday morning after strong waves smashed it against the concrete pier. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A ferry on the route between Koh Samui and mainland Surat Thani sank at Don Sak pier after passengers and vehicles had left the vessel. No one was injured, according to the Interior Ministry.

Sutthipong Julcharoen, permanent secretary of the Interior Ministry, said that R10 ferry of Raja Ferry Co sank at a pier in mainland Don Sak district at about 10am on Sunday.

Strong waves drove the ferry against the concrete pier, causing ti to tilt and then sink to the seabed which was about four metres deep there.

No one was hurt because all passengers had already left the vessel, Mr Sutthipong said.

He said that he ordered officials in southern provinces facing the Gulf of Thailand to keep all boats ashore during rough seas for public safety.

The port continued its services because other piers remained operational.