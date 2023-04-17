Prosthetics get new lease on life

The Sirindhorn National Medical Rehabilitation Institute (SNMRI) aims to achieve organisational excellence at its silicone clinic in evaluating and fabricating silicone prosthetics to improve the lives of those who experience post-traumatic amputation.

The SNMRI knows that patients who lose all or part of an organ as a result of an accident can have problems returning to work and society.

So, the institute focuses on a holistic approach to healing the patients by producing silicone prosthetics that have more realistic appearances and can perform similar functions to lost limbs.

Dr Pairoj Surattanawanich, deputy director-general of the Department of Medical Services, said the idea for designing technology and prosthetics to assist people with disability has developed rapidly.

The SNMRI attaches great importance to the mental state of patients who suffer permanent loss of their organs. Nowadays, prosthetics are developed with silicone which gives more support to fingers, toes, hands and forefoot replacement as well as a more realistic appearance, he said.

"These developments can help mentally support patients who lose their organs in accidents and those who have lesions or a congenital disorder to return to society for a better life," Dr Pairoj said.

SNMRI director Dr Pathra Angsuwan said silicone clinics were launched in 2012 with a rehab team, comprising doctors, prosthetists and experts, to provide assistance for silicone prosthetics.

Samples of silicone prosthetics produced by Sirindhorn National Medical Rehabilitation Institute. SNMRI

Dr Pathra said only medically-certified technology and silicone materials are used in the manufacturing process, and all are put to stringent checks before being going into commercial use. The clinic also follows up with each patient to ensure the products are effective.

The clinic will design and produce prosthetics suitable for each patient, with many choices including skin complexion or even having customised artificial nails fitted. The clinic also provides advice online to help patients in remote areas.