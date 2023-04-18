Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Decade of graft cases in ACT report
Thailand
General

Decade of graft cases in ACT report

published : 18 Apr 2023 at 05:55

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Public Anti-Corruption Commission officials inspect rice stocks at a warehouse in Sukhothai’s Si Samrong district in 2017. (File photo)
Public Anti-Corruption Commission officials inspect rice stocks at a warehouse in Sukhothai’s Si Samrong district in 2017. (File photo)

The Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT) has released a report on graft cases involving politicians over the past ten years in which the rice-pledging scheme caused the most financial damage at 130 billion baht.

According to the report, there were 61 cases involving 68 politicians in total.

These cases, which were covered by media reports, were investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Commission and ruled on by the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions and the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases from 2012 to the present.

The rice-pledging scheme caused the most financial damage in this period at 130 billion baht, followed by the Klong Dan wastewater treatment project, with damages estimated at 24.9 billion baht.

Of the 61 cases, eight involve procurement-related graft and price collusion and cost the country 52 billion baht combined.

ACT secretary-general, Mana Nimitmongkol, said the report was compiled to raise public awareness about the damage caused by corruption and to remind people that they should not tolerate it. He said politicians have come up with all sorts of tricks, including exploitation of legal loopholes to make it difficult for them to be caught. Politicians refer to MPs, senators, members of the National Legislative Assembly and cabinet ministers.

"Wrongdoing can happen in any state agency, and the accused do not have to be cabinet ministers. MPs, members of parliamentary committees and their networks can hurt the country. Politicians, elected and appointed, can be corrupt," he said.

Mr Mana said although a large number of cases are lodged with the NACC and forwarded to the court, they take several years to conclude, and there is only a small number in which the accused are found in the wrong.

He noted that politicians are believed to have pulled strings behind major corruption cases, but most of the people who are prosecuted are state officials. These cases include the rubber gloves case (2 billion baht) and police station project (5.8 billion baht).

The report observed that several politicians accused of corruption are contesting the upcoming election.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Business

Parties to forgo auction for orbital slots

All private and public stakeholders in the satellite business have agreed that the allocation of rights to use two unsold satellite orbital slots be accomplished by any method except an auction.

08:00
Sports

Thailand name probables for Cambodia

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) announced on Monday its 29 provisional U23 players for the upcoming SEA Games in Cambodia.

07:58
World

Canada public broadcaster CBC quits Twitter over 'government-funded' label

OTTAWA - Canada's public broadcaster CBC and its French-language version Radio-Canada said Monday they were effectively quitting Twitter over a new "government-funded" label it says questions its editorial independence.

07:45