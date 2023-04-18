Phuket forecasts 60% post-Songkran hotel occupancy

Tourists visit a walking street in the Old Town zone of Phuket. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Hotel occupancy in this island province after Songkran is expected to be around 60% with more Chinese arrivals even though the low season is approaching, say industry executives.

In the first quarter of this year, Phuket saw hotel bookings at 86% of occupancy. During the Songkran festival, bookings were about 80%, said Sueksit Suvunditkul, president of the southern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association.

“After Songkran, hotel bookings are expected to be 60% because Phuket is entering the low tourism season, starting from June,” he said on Tuesday.

“It’s the rainy season. But there will be international travellers from other markets such as Australia and the Middle East. Tourists from the European market will drop while tourists from the Chinese market will start to enter Phuket.”

The number of travellers from China is expected to be surpassed only by those from Russia. More Chinese arrivals are expected by mid-year, he said.

During the low tourism season, visitors from Australia, the Middle East, China, India, Malaysia and Singapore are expected to enter the province.

Russia led all arrivals to Phuket from April 1 to 15 with 36,999 tourists, the Phuket immigration office reported on Tuesday. They were followed by visitors from China (19,695), Australia (13,410), India (11,614) and England (11,462).