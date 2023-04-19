2 abducted Chinese rescued

Officers from Bang Phong Phang police station rescued a Chinese man who had been abducted -- with the kidnappers demanding a ransom of 1.8 million baht -- from a hotel in Sathorn on Tuesday. Three of the 11 suspects were arrested.

Huang Ding Xuan, 30, was reported missing on April 16. The rescue operation was a joint effort of investigators from the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), Bang Phong Phang police station and Lumpini police station.

According to Pol Maj Gen Noppasin Poolsawat, the MPB's deputy commissioner, Mr Huan's wife filed a complaint with an officer at Yannawa police station after he was taken from his apartment in the Tao Poon area. The case was later transferred to Bang Phong Phang station, as that was the area where the abduction occurred.

Mr Huan was abducted on the same day he had a discussion with a Chinese woman named Xiao Lei regarding a debt he owed, which was the same amount as his ransom.

Three of the suspects -- Chinese national Wei Wen Tao and two Thais, Ekkaraj and Surachai (both surnames withheld) -- were arrested during the operation.

The Southern Bangkok Civil Court issued arrest warrants for 11 suspects, including the three that were arrested and Ms Xiao, who is now on the run.

Meanwhile, another case involving a Chinese national who was abducted from his condominium in the Lumpini area and held for a 3.93-million-baht ransom has been resolved.

Pol Col Nimit Nuphothong, chief of Lumpini police, said on Tuesday all six suspects were arrested including a former beauty contestant who is the victim's girlfriend.

The abduction was allegedly plotted by the woman and her Thai boyfriend, who is unemployed and liked gambling. Police said Nampech is still dating both men.

The six suspects, four men and two women, were arrested separately in Bangkok, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Pathum Thani provinces on Monday, police said.

The arrests followed a complaint filed with Lumpini police on April 15 by a Chinese man, Yu Jie, 30, claiming his friend, Wang Nanfeng, 33, had been abducted from a condominium in the Lumpini area of Pathumwan district.

The suspects are Petchlada Sangsakun, 24, her Thai boyfriend Supaphon "Boss or Kai" Halman, 24, Natthaphat "Kob" Sawasdee, 27, Natthapong "Jun" Khongkhamyu, 24, Sarita Donmuang, 28, and another man identified only as Jo, aged 35-40.

Ms Petchlada, known as "Nampech", was a Miss Grand Suphan Buri contestant in 2020, when she ranked fifth. She works as a model and real estate agent.

Police initially charged the six suspects with colluding in abduction, physical assault, extortion and illegal detention. They will also face additional charges of robbery and computer crime.

Some suspects confessed to the charges. Police have impounded the bank accounts of several suspects.

On Tuesday, Mr Natthaphat was taken to the Bangkok South Criminal Court, where police will detain him for a further 12 days. The five others were still being questioned, Pol Col Nimit said.

Mr Natthaphat told police they believe Mr Yu did not dare to inform the police because the victim is involved in shady business and also has an arrest warrant issued for him in China.

He said Ms Petchlada was not involved and urged police to look into the money trail of the victim and his Chinese friends.

Relatives and friends of Ms Petchlada, accompanied by a lawyer, visited her at Lumphini police station on Tuesday. Her family refused to talk to reporters, but a close friend of the suspect said she did not believe Ms Petchlada would get involved. She claimed Ms Petchlada was with her on the day of the abduction.