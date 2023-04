Defence volunteer killed from ambush

Villagers gather at the spot where Ahamad Teh, a defence volunteer, was killed in Panare district, Pattani province, on Tuesday night. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: A defence volunteer was shot dead in an ambush at a village in Panare district on Tuesday night.

Police said the attack occurred about 7.30pm when Ahamad Teh was walking to the mosque at Ban Surao in tambon Tha Nam for prayers.

He was shot in the head by an unknown attacker hiding on the roadside with a pistol.

Police were investigating .