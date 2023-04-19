Giant panda Lin Hui dies aged 21 years

Panda Lin Hui enjoys a special cake made for her birthday, at Chiang Mai Zoo on Sept 28 last year. (Photo: Chiang Mai Zoo)

Giant panda Lin Hui, the star attraction at Chiang Mai Zoo, died on Wednesday morning. She was 21 years old.

The zoo announcement said Lin Hui had first exhibited unusual symptoms on Tuesday and she was given a close examination. Zoo officials had also consulted Chinese experts. Despite their best efforts, she died on Wednesday morning.

The cause of her death was still unknown. Further details were expected to be announced later in the day.

Lin Hui was born in China on Sept 28, 2001, at the Giant Panda Research and Conservation centre, Wulong Conservation district in Chengdu, Sichuan province. Her parents were the male panda Pan Pan and female panda Tang Tang.

Lin Hui was sent to Chiang Mai Zoo on Oct 12, 2003, as a goodwill ambassador between China and Thailand.

She was an instant star attraction, winning a bronze medal for great personality (panda type) based on the votes of fans around the world through the website Giant Panda Zoo.com. Lin Hui was scheduled to return to China this year.

Chiang Mai Zoo celebrated the giant panda's 21st birthday in September last year.

Zoo director Wuthichai Muangman said that more than 7.4 million visitors had dropped by the zoo since October 2003 to see Lin Hui and Xuang Xuang, the two giant pandas on loan from China.

The male panda, Xuang Xuang died at Chiang Mai Zoo on Sept 16, 2019.

Giant pandas typically have a lifespan of 15 to 20 years in the wild, and up to 30 years in captivity.

Panda Lin Hui at Chiang Mai Zoo in September 2019, after the death of male panda Xuang Xuang. (Photo: Chiang Mai Zoo)



Video: Chiang Mai Zoo