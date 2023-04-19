Man wanted for killing, burying bank manager

Police cordoned off a part of Rotenaruebet Hasadindetdamrong's house where his body was found in Sai Noi district of Nonthaburi province on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

Police are on the hunt for a man accused of killing and burying a 53-year-old bank manager in Nonthaburi province.

Tasapong Suprom-in, 31, is being sought by authorities who have searched the houses of his relatives and friends, police said on Wednesday.

The Nonthaburi Provincial Court issued a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday for murder and concealment of a body, following a complaint from Kritika Hasadindetdamrong, the daughter of the victim, Rotenaruebet Hasadindetdamrong. His body was discovered buried in the backyard of his house in tambon Sai Noi in Sai Noi district of Nonthaburi.

Ms Kritika and her cousin Piyakorn Srisawan went to the house after Rotenaruebet had been missing for a few days. They encountered Mr Tasapong leaving the property, and later found a knife, a rope stained with blood, as well as the buried body in the backyard of the house.

Police obtained an arrest warrant after surveillance camera footage showed the suspect, a Nonthaburi native, cursing against Rotenaruebet in front of the victim's house on Monday night.

Ms Kritika told police that her father lived alone at the house after she had moved out to live with her boyfriend. He was the manager of Bangkok Bank's headquarters branch in Bangkok's Silom area, and planned to stop employing the suspect due to his alleged alcohol addiction and uncontrolled behavior with the father and tenants.