More suspects arrested in latest Chinese ransom case
Thailand
General

published : 19 Apr 2023 at 14:18

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Four suspects in the abduction of a Chinese man for a 1.8-million-baht ransom are arrested in front of a condominium building in Tao Poon area of Bangkok on Wednesday morning. (Police photo supplied with faces blurred)
Four foreigners, three confirmed to be Chinese nationals, have been arrested in connection with the Bangkok abduction of a Chinese man held for 1.8-million-baht ransom, police said.

The three Chinese suspects, two men and a woman, were believed to be the ring leaders in the plot, said to involve 11 people in total. Three other suspects were arrested when police freed the victim on Tuesday.

The two Chinese men arrested on Wednesday were identified as Liu Zemin and Luo Lijin, and the woman as Wang Xiaolei. The fourth suspect detained was identified as Adisorn Sae Yang, who police said was also a foreigner.

The four were arrested in front of a condominium building in Tao Poon area on Wednesday morning, the police source said. They were charged with abduction for ransom.

Huang Ding Xuan, 30, was abducted from his apartment in Tao Poon on April 16. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of 1.8 million baht for his release. His wife filed a complaint with Yan Nawa police. The case was transferred to Bang Phong Phang station, because the crime scene was in its jurisdiction.

Bang Phong Phang police found and freed the victim from a hotel room in Sathon area on Tuesday.

The Bangkok South Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for 11 suspects. Three of them - Chinese national Wei Wen Tao and two Thais, Ekkaraj and Surachai (both surnames withheld) - were arrested during the rescue.

With the arrest of four more suspects on Wednesday, four remained at large.

