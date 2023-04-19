Woman arrested for B10m ambassador's credit card fraud

Ketkanya Khanthawee, second left, is arrested in tambon Ton Pho of Sing Buri's Muang district on Tuesday. (Police photo)

Police have arrested a 44-year-old woman in Sing Buri 14 years after gang members used a forged credit card in the name of the New Zealand ambassador to buy and then sell fuel worth about 10 million baht.

Ketkanya Khanthawee was arrested in tambon Ton Pho of Sing Buri's Muang district on Tuesday, Pol Maj Gen Phutthidet Boonkraphue, commander of the Economic Crime Suppression Division, said on Wednesday.

She was the last of seven suspects wanted for forging and using credit cards in the name of the then-New Zealand ambassador in 2008.

The gang bought credit card data from a Malaysian and made copies of many credit cards. They used cards in the ambassador's name to buy diesel and petrol that was then sold to petrol stations. The damage was estimated at 10 million baht.

According to Pol Maj Gen Phutthidet, Ms Ketkanya confessed that she travelled with the other suspects to buy fuel and other goods at petrol stations in many provinces using forged credit cards.

She had been moving from place to place for the past 14 years, after learning that a warrant was out for her arrest, he said.