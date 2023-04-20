New surge 'could see 10,000 daily cases for a short time only'

People get a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination centre managed by City Hall at the Thai-Japanese Youth Center in Din Daeng district in January. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The number of daily Covid-19 cases is likely to reach 5,000-10,000 during a new wave but numbers probably will drop quite quickly after that, says Dr Nitipatana Chierakul, head of the Respiratory Disease and Tuberculosis Division at the Faculty of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital.

Writing on his Facebook page on Wednesday, Dr Nitipatana said the number of people infected with the Omicron XBB.1.16 sub-variant had increased but many patients had mild symptoms.

Severe health reactions that were reported were likely triggered by existing health conditions.

"When there is a new wave, daily cases are estimated to be between 5,000-10,000 patients. The number is relatively low compared to last year. Also, it is expected that cases will drop in a few weeks," he wrote.

Dr Nitipatana added that it is natural for the virus to spread during high-contact festivals like the Songkran celebrations, but not enough to damage society and the economy.

He said long-acting antibody (LAAB) treatment and other Covid-19 antiviral pills might not be necessary for everyone.

"Favipiravir has been proven through global use to be futile since the end of the Delta variant," he wrote.

Citing Thai medical experts encouraging annual Covid-19 booster shots, Dr Nitipatana said most people have already developed immunity and booster shot treatments should be given to people in vulnerable groups.

The World Health Organization's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (Sage) published an update on March 28 saying that booster doses are recommended to "those still at risk of severe disease, mostly older adults and those with underlying conditions", Dr Nitipatana said.

High-risk groups include seniors, people who have underlying conditions, children aged 6 months and older, pregnant people and frontline health workers.

The Public Health Ministry on Wednesday announced it will provide both influenza and Covid-19 booster shots to people at the same time, starting on May 1.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, permanent secretary of the ministry, said the vaccines will be provided free in state-run hospitals to everyone.

He encouraged the elderly and people with underlying conditions to quickly receive both vaccines.

He said they will help reduce severe symptoms and fatalities. So far, Thailand has 27 patients infected with the XBB.1.16 subvariant and one who has died. He was an elderly, he said.

For those who have mild symptoms, the government is encouraging them to use apps for medical consultation.

Deputy government spokeswoman Tipanan Sirichana said on Wednesday that members of the universal healthcare scheme could receive remote treatment via four telemedicine apps: Totale Telemed, Clicknic, MorDee and Saluber MD.