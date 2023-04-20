Eight injured in bomb attack in Pattani

A security checkpoint in Pattani province. (File photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Eight police officers were injured in a bomb attack while patrolling the southern border province of Pattani on Wednesday night.

The attack occurred on Pa Thung-Bang Kao Road at Moo 4 village in tambon Bang Kao of Sai Buri district. A bomb went off shortly after two pickup trucks carrying 11 officers on a night patrol drove past.

One officer sustained shrapnel wounds and seven others suffered from ringing ears and chest pains. They were all taken to Yupparaj Sai Buri Hospital.

Both vehicles were damaged, said a police source.