Man arrested for killing, burying bank manager

Tasapong Suprom-in, accused of killing and burying a 53-year-old Bangkok Bank manager, is arrested in Bangkok's Din Daeng area on Thursday. (Photo supplied)

A man who was wanted for killing and burying a 53-year-old bank manager in Nonthaburi has been arrested in Bangkok.

Tasapong Suprom-in, 32, was apprehended by Nonthaburi investigators and Din Daeng police in Din Daeng district on Thursday. The suspect was then taken to Sai Noi police station in Sai Noi district, Nonthaburi.

Mr Tasapong was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by Nonthaburi Provincial Court for murder and concealment of a body, following a complaint from the victim's daughter, Kritika Hasadindetdamrong.

The body of Rotenaruebet Hasadindetdamrong, the manager of Bangkok Bank's headquarters in the Silom area of Bangkok, was found buried in the backyard of his house in Sai Noi.

On Wednesday, Ms Kritika and her cousin went to the house after her father had been missing for a few days. They encountered Mr Tasapong leaving the house, and later found a knife, a blood-stained rope and the body.

Police obtained an arrest warrant after surveillance camera footage showed the suspect, a Nonthaburi native, cursing at Rotenaruebet in front of the victim's house on Monday night.