‘420’ parties on Khao San up in smoke

Organisers will try again on June 9, the first anniversary of cannabis decriminalisation

Officials from the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine and police officers inspect registered shops selling cannabis on Khao San Road on Thursday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The “420” weed parties planned for Khao San Road on Thursday were cancelled and are expected to be postponed until after the general election, after critics pointed out that smoking marijuana in public places is still illegal.

A local group of vendors had planned to organise the Cannabis Day Showcase on Thursday along with a parade. But the event was deemed inappropriate given that it focussed on recreational use — as opposed to the medicinal purposes for which cannabis was liberalised in the first place.

The backlash prompted Khaosan 420, the event organiser, to axe the event and reschedule it for June 9, the first anniversary of the plant’s removal from the narcotics list.

The Bhumjaithai Party, which successfully pushed for the decriminalisation of cannabis last year, was among those saying the Khao San event would have been inappropriate.

While cannabis is no longer restricted, a law that sets out what uses are permitted failed to pass in the last House session. In the absence of legal clarity, recreational use has boomed. But smoking in public is still a minor offence under the Public Health Act, with jail of up to one month and/or a fine up to 2,000 baht for creating a public nuisance.

Sanga Ruangwattanakul, president of the Khao San Business Association, said on Thursday that the organisers had made the right decision to back of as the planned event had never received official authorisation.

April 20 is considered a symbolic day among pot enthusiasts as the number “420” has become synonymous with weed culture.

“I insist that those who are caught using cannabis for recreational purposes will be immediately arrested according to the Public Health Ministry’s cannabis control regulations,” said Mr Sanga.

Pol Col Sanong Saengmanee, superintendent of the Chana Songkhram police, said police were initially told that the group planned to hold an academic meeting, which they agreed to, before the organisers announced around midnight Wednesday that the event was cancelled.

Officers continue to monitor the area, he said, adding that foreign tourists have been warned to respect the law. The Ministry of Public Health has published an English-language guide to what is and is not permitted, which can be downloaded here.