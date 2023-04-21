Plans afoot to get Thais out of Sudan

Smoke rises over buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan April 17, 2023. (Reuters photo)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) will meet with the military on Friday to plan the evacuation of Thai nationals from Sudan amid difficulties due to the closure of the international airport in Khartoum as violent unrest continues.

The violence erupted on April 15 between forces allied with two generals -- army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) -- who jointly seized power in a 2021 coup.

The clashes resulted from a dispute between the two over the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army, a key condition for a final deal aimed at resuming Sudan's democratic transition.

At least 270 people have been killed and more than 2,600 injured in the unrest so far, according to World Health Organization (WHO) officials, citing Sudan's Ministry of Health Emergency Operations Centre.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said MFA checks showed no Thais have been killed or harmed in the unrest.

There are understood to be about 300 Thais living in Sudan, some 200 of whom are Thai-Muslim students at the International University of Africa in Khartoum.

The Department of Consular Affairs has already approved funding to provide aid for those affected in the northeast African nation, Ms Rachada said.

Evacuation has not been possible as the city's airport has been out of use due to the fighting, she said.

Thais in Sudan can register with the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo for emergency help and evacuation support, said Ms Rachada, adding they can call +201-0194-01243 or get in contact by email.

Kanchana Patarachoke, director-general of the MFA's Department of Information, said the ministry has met to discuss evacuating Thais. Chanathan Saengphum, deputy secretary-general of the Southern Border Provinces Administration Centre, said provisions are being sent to Thais in need.