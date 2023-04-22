Summer storm warning for upper Thailand

Local residents and rescue workers try to remove a fallen tree that killed a six-year-old girl at a village in Song district of Phrae after summer storms pounded the district on Friday. (Photo: Phrae provincial public relations office)

Summer storms, thunderstorms, gusty winds, isolated hail and lightning are expected in upper Thailand from Sunday to Wednesday, the Meteorological Department warned on Saturday.

A moderate high pressure system from China will cover the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea from Monday to Thursday. Hot to very hot weather will affect the entire country with southwesterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the upper regions, the department said in its latest update.

Given these conditions, summer storms, thunderstorms, gusty winds, isolated hail and lightning strikes are forecast for the Northeast and the East. Other regions will be affected later.

People should beware of severe weather by avoiding risky outdoor areas. The weather agency advised people to stay away from big trees, large billboards and unsecured structures. Farmers are encouraged to find ways to prevent damage to their crops.

Meanwhile, easterly and southeasterly winds will prevail across the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea with more rain expected in the South. People should beware of the severe conditions. Waves in the Gulf are forecast at about one metre high, and more than two metres high during thundershowers. All boats should proceed with caution, said the department.

In the northern province of Phrae, gusty winds and hail pounded two communities in Song district and uprooted a big tree that killed a six-year-old girl on Friday.

The Song Ruamjai rescue association said the girl, whose name was withheld, was killed during a storm that hit Padaeng village Moo 1 in tambon Tao Poon on Friday evening. The storm also knocked down some power poles.

The Phrae provincial public relations office said on Saturday that 88 houses in two tambons of Song district were damaged by the storms.