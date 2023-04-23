Khao San weed peddlers charged over lack of permits

Cannabis products are available on Khao San Road in June last year. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Public Health Ministry and police pressed charges against five unauthorised cannabis shops on Khao San Road during their raid on April 20.

The raid was a joint effort between the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTTAM), police from the Metropolitan Police Bureau and Chana Songkhram police, City Hall and Phra Nakhon District Office staff, covering the area from the road to Soi Rambuttri nearby.

The operation came after the postponement of so-called "420" weed parties, which some wanted to hold on the day of the raid but which were later postponed until June 9 following the general election.

Dr Tewan Thaneerat, deputy director of DTTAM, said on Saturday the raid was aimed at having a proper conversation with people and business owners regarding cannabis use rules imposed by the Public Health Ministry.

He said the rules do not allow vendors to sell cannabis to students or those under 20 years old and do not allow smoking in public areas.

Those who sell cannabis must have permission, he said.

Out of 14 cannabis shops on the road, nine were legally authorised, while two were operating in violation of their permit to trade, he said, adding that one shop allowed customers to smoke cannabis inside the shop while the other did not have a record of where they purchased cannabis buds.

Their licence has been temporary suspended. Police also arrested one shop owner and two street food vendors who did not have permission to sell cannabis.

The three were arrested and will have to attend court.

He said those who violated the regulation on selling cannabis without a permit will face up to one year in prison and/or pay up to a 20,000 baht fine.

DTTAM had required the business owners to follow the law by notifying the authorities of their possession and cannabis usage, as well as providing information on cannabis usage to the public, said Dr Tewan.

DTTAM's main stand regarding cannabis usage is to provide the people who need to use it for medical purposes as an alternative medicine, not for recreation purposes, he said.

He added a department study found that locals in different regions have their own methods of involving cannabis in their daily lives, which led to the department's desire to include the plants on the National List of Essential Medicines.