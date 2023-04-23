3 'security officers' arrested for B3.1m extortion

One of the three suspects who was arrested on Saturday in Bangkok Noi area was found in possession of military uniforms bearing a logo of the Internal Security Operations Command. (Photo supplied)

Three men have been arrested for posing as security officers, using a fake arrest warrant and extorting 3.1 million baht from a man while he was in a house in Bangkok with his wife and their two children, said Pol Maj Gen Teeradet Thamsuthi, an investigation division chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

Pol Maj Gen Teeradet said the incident occurred on April 11 when four men, posing as military officers attached to the Internal Security Operations Command and Crime Suppression Division police, went to a house in Bangkok with a fake arrest warrant.



They told the man in the house that he was wanted on a fraud charge. The four men then extorted 3.1 million baht from the man, who provided the money for fear of legal action. At the time, the man was in the house with his wife and their children, aged 6 and 9, and a housemaid.

The man later filed a complaint with Hua Mak police in Bangkok.



Following an investigation, police arrested three men on Friday and Saturday. Yafad Chumpraman, 59, from Songkhla's Sadao district was arrested in Sadao on Friday, while two others – Thanapat Lekmanee, 26, and Thanamongkol Chaosamut, 38 – were arrested on Saturday in Bangkok Noi area of Bangkok. They were charged with extortion.

The police found in their possession 25 items including military caps, jackets and leather bags with the ISOC logo.

The three men allegedly confessed to the charge. They were handed over to Hua Mak police for legal proceedings.



Police were hunting for the other suspect.