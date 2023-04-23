Thai textbook misjudged: official

Students look at samples of nutritionally-balanced meals at a school in Bangkok last month. The Office of the Basic Education Commission said that the content about poor-quality meals in its textbook was fictional. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Critics misjudged the content of a Thai-language textbook for grade 5 pupils by claiming it accepted malnutrition among young children, according to the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec).

Obec secretary-general Amporn Pinasa said on Sunday that the part of the "Pasa Patee" textbook for fifth-graders in question was in its ninth chapter on the value of life.

In the chapter, a schoolgirl who was an orphan learned that her classmate was frustrated with her parents' decision not to buy her a new mobile phone.

The orphan, Khaopoon, then brought the friend, Yaibua, to her orphanage where the kids were taught well and lived happily although their meals had limited foods consisting of rice, half a boiled egg and fish sauce.

The chapter was aimed at teaching children that happiness in life depends on having a happy mind, not material things, Mr Amporn said.

The critics who focused on the poor meals or pointed to any inequality issue misunderstood the objective of the book, he said.

Mr Amporn also said the story about the orphans' meal in the book was fictional and critics might misunderstand the book if they considered only one part instead of looking at the content in its entirety.

In real life, the Education Ministry had a policy to ensure children had good nutrition, especially at school, he said.

Mr Amporn said the Obec had relevant experts carefully consider the content of Pasa Patee Thai-language textbooks for pupils before publication. Those experts were from universities and well-recognised educational institutions and were knowledgeable on Thai language and literature.