China loves Thai fruit most

Durian is a favourite in China. (File photo)

Thailand was the number one fruit exporter to China, earning more than 168 billion baht in 2022, or 3.72% growth compared to the year before.

Citing the Commerce Ministry, government spokesman Anucha Buraphachaisri said on Sunday that China imported at least 2.17 million tonnes of Thai fruit last year.

The study showed that bananas, coconuts, durians, dragon fruit, and longans were ranked among the top fruits exported from the country. Those fruit were exported in many forms, such as fresh, frozen, dried, or processed.

Regarding each type of fruit, the study showed 95% of durian consumed in China was imported from Thailand. Thailand also exported 523,000 tonnes of coconuts to China.

The study said the most popular methods which Thai traders used in exporting fruit to China was by boat (51%), by land (48%) and plane (0.54%).

"This growth shows China is still the biggest market for fruit consumption, which also marks an opportunity for not only Thai traders but croppers to expand their global market," said Mr Anucha.

He also talked about information obtained during an observation trip to Mo Han customhouse and train customhouse in Yunnan, China, led by the permanent secretary of Commerce in March.

The discussion between the private and public sectors about export and investment plans for Thailand's cropping season this year was the main focus of the trip, according to Mr Anucha.

In other news, 2,063,927 tonnes of rice was exported from the country in the first quarter of the year, a 29.3% increase from the first quarter of last year, earning 38,066 million baht, said Ronnarong Phoolpipat, director-general of the Foreign Trade Department.