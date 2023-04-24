Police raid Pattaya pub for overstayers

The Hollywood Pub in Soi Phet Trakul in Pattaya, Bang Lamung district, was packed with about 300 Thai and foreign customers when police arrived on Sunday night. None were found to be breaking the law. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Police raided a nightclub in Pattaya late on Sunday looking for overstayers and drug abusers, but the foreigners there had current visas and all customers tested drug-free.

The 10.30pm raid on the Hollywood Pub in Soi Phet Trakul, Bang Lamung district, was part of a crackdown on foreigners overstaying their visas and entering the country illegally.

About 300 Thai and foreign customers were in the pub when police arrived.

Police separated the customers into groups of Thais and foreigners, males and females, before checking their ID cards and passports as well as testing their urine for drugs.

None of the foreigners - 81 Chinese, 28 Hong Kong Chinese, 27 South Korean, three Taiwanese and two Lao nationals - were found in breach of immigration law or to be using illegal drugs.