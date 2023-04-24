Section
Deliveryman finds ketamine in suspicious package
Thailand
General

Deliveryman finds ketamine in suspicious package

published : 24 Apr 2023 at 11:51

writer: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

A plastic bag of ketamine seen in the bottom of the "empty phone box" being delivered from Samut Prakan to Ramkhamhaeng area, and reported to police early on Monday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A motorcycle deliveryman called police and told them he had opened what a customer told him was an empty box and found it contained a sachet of the illegal drug ketamine.

About 2am on Monday, the deliveryman called Samrong Nua police by phone. He said he received a call via his employer's service system for him to collect a package for delivery from a customer in Soi Si Dan 5 in tambon Samrong Nua, Muang district.

Police did not release the deliveryman's name.

He said the customer gave him a package to deliver to a condominium in Ramkhamhaeng area, about 20 kilometres away. The customer said it was an empty mobile phone box, and paid him 200 baht, 40-50 baht more than the normal fee, police said.

The deliveryman said the box aroused his suspicions. He stopped at a petrol station, opened the box and found a sachet of ketamine inside it. He immediately called police, for fear he would be caught with the drug at a checkpoint.

He subsequently reported to Samrong Nua police for questioning. Police were looking for the sender of the package.

