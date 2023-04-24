Section
Thai evacuation from Sudan to begin
Thailand
General

Thai evacuation from Sudan to begin

published : 24 Apr 2023 at 11:29

writer: Wassana Nanuam

A drone view shows smoke rising over Khartoum's North Light Industrial Area, in Bahri, Sudan, on April 23. (Photo: Reuters).
Two air force planes are expected to begin evacuating Thais fleeing war-torn Sudan in the Horn of northeast Africa on Tuesday.

Air force spokesman AVM Prapas Sonjaidee said an Airbus A340 and C-130 were being used. The planes would arrive in Jeddah, in neighbouring Saudi Arabia, and wait for the evacuees there.

The 215 Thais, most of them students, would leave Sudan by road and by sea, probably on Tuesday,  for Saudi Arabia, he said.

The evacuees would then board the air force planes for their return to Thailand. The planes would wait to ensure no late arrivals were left behind, AVM Prapas said.

